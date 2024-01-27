Preeti Rajak becomes first woman Subedar in Army

MHOW: Havildar Preeti Rajak, a distinguished Trap Shooter, was elevated to the esteemed rank of Subedar on Saturday. Subedar Preeti Rajak now holds the prestigious title of the first woman Subedar in the Indian Army, symbolising a triumph for women empowerment.



Having enlisted in the Corps of Military Police on December 22, 2022, Subedar Preeti Rajak’s journey has been marked by exceptional achievements, primarily in the realm of Trap Shooting. Her prowess in the sport caught the attention of military leadership, leading to her rapid ascent through the ranks.

Notably, during the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China, from September 21 to October 1, 2023, Sub Preeti Rajak secured a silver medal in the Trap Women Team event. This outstanding performance earned her the distinction of being the 1st Meritorious Sportswoman in Shooting to join the Indian Army as a Havildar.

Recognising her extraordinary accomplishments, Subedar Preeti Rajak was granted a rare out-of-turn promotion to the rank of Subedar. The pipping ceremony, presided over by Lt Gen Gajendra Joshi, AVSM, SM Commandant Infantry School, was a momentous occasion celebrating her excellence in the field.

Currently ranked 6th in India in the Trap Women Event, Subedar Preeti Rajak is undergoing intensive training at the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) in preparation for the Paris Olympic Games in 2024.

Her dedication and success are expected to inspire generations of young women, encouraging them to pursue careers in the Indian Army and excel in professional shooting.

On the same day, another decorated individual, Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee Subedar Major and Honorary Lieutenant Jitu Rai, was promoted to the rank of Subedar Major and Honorary Captain in recognition of his meritorious service.

This dual celebration underscores the commitment of the Indian Army to acknowledging and promoting excellence across gender lines.