Pre G-20 events launched in Srinagar; J&K Tourism Secy highlights potential and opportunities in the Valley

Srinagar: Ahead of the upcoming third G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting, to be held in Srinagar, the newly appointed Administrative Secretary of the Tourism Department of Jammu and Kashmir Syed Abid Rasheed Shah kicked off a range of captivating tourism-related activities aimed at showcasing the mesmerising charm and immense potential of Jammu and Kashmir at Zabarwan Park in Srinagar on Friday with the launch of a hot air balloon.

"It is an enchanting addition to the attractions available for tourists on the serene shores of the world-famous Dal Lake, nestled beneath the majestic Zabarwan mountain range," an official statement added. Besides, secretary tourism also inaugurated a cyclotron, the Zabarwan Trek, and a cleanliness drive, all designed to engage and delight tourists and locals alike.

While speaking at the event, Abid emphasised the immense opportunities presented by the upcoming G-20 meeting, stating that the event is an opportunity for all of us to promote Jammu and Kashmir Tourism on a global scale and showcase our beautiful region to the world. "It has the potential to increase international and domestic tourist footfall," he said.

Underlining the significant economic impact, he further added that the G-20 event is set to propel Jammu and Kashmir's economy by leaps and bounds, benefiting sectors such as handicrafts, handloom, trade, travel, and, of course, tourism.

“With over 150 foreign and national delegates participating, this event provides an unparalleled global platform for Jammu and Kashmir to demonstrate its potential, with the delegates acting as ambassadors for our region," he added.