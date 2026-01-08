‘Pre-Budget consultation meeting a symbol of participatory democracy’

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini held meaningful discussions and heard suggestions from professionals during a pre-budget consultation meeting with various stakeholders in two sessions on Wednesday at Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram.

In the second session, chartered accountants, advocates, architects, environmentalists, doctors, and other professionals participated.

The Chief Minister said that these suggestions are a symbol of participatory democracy, collaborative governance, and shared responsibility. It is on this public sentiment that the Haryana government lays the foundation of its policies and decisions.

Addressing the stakeholders, the CM said that professionals from different fields have come together on a common platform with open minds, clear thinking, and a creative outlook.

Being part of the enlightened section of society, they play a guiding role in policy-making, legal consultation, financial discipline, planning, environmental protection, and sustainable development. It would not be an exaggeration to say that the strong edifice of good governance stands on these very strong pillars.

Speaking on the importance of suggestions received from stakeholders last year, the Chief Minister said that the suggestions given in public interest were extremely practical and reflected foresight and a clear understanding of future needs.

Out of a total of 43 suggestions received last year, 15 were incorporated in the Budget 2025–26. These included the One Time Settlement Scheme, suo moto investigations under Section 61 by the ETO, constitution of a Chartered Accountant panel for special audits under Section 66 of the GST Act, 2017, and installation of CCTV cameras in ETO and DETC offices to ensure transparency.