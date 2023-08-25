Prayagraj Railways officials’ daughter brings glory to city

NEW DELHI: With the success of Chandrayaan-3, India has taken a big lead in the field of Moon exploration. So is the case with Prayagraj-based senior railways official Indra Jeet Katiyar and his wife Vinita, who is a teacher, as their 25-year-old daughter Dishi Katiyar has brought great fame to the family.



The family is proud of their daughter Dishi who was part of the ISTRAC (ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network) team that helped the country’s moon mission.

After the city came to know about the role of Katiyar’s daughter in the moon mission, he is busy in receiving compliments from all corners of the society and apart from sharing the achievements of her daughter, he has a new task to explain about the responsibilities of Dishi at ISTRAC in an easy-to-understand method.

While talking to Millennium Post, Katiyar said, “We are very proud of our scientists for this historic achievement. The role of Dishi in the moon mission was to keep a track of the launcher’s movement and ensure that it remained in its orbit.”

“Dishi has completed her schooling from Sangam city and joined NIT, Durgapur in 2019.

She has done BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering from NIT, Durgapur and joined ISRO, Bengaluru in March 2022,” he said, adding that the success of Chandrayaan-3 would motivate youths towards the space exploration sector.