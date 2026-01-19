Prayagraj Magh Mela: Shankaracharya returns without taking holy dip after clash over Mauni Amavasya snan

Lucknow: Tension flared at the Prayagraj Magh Mela on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya after a heated argument broke out between disciples of Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand and Uttar Pradesh Home Secretary Mohita Gupta along with police personnel. The situation quickly escalated into a physical scuffle, triggering chaos at the mela site.

Following the incident, Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand refused to perform the Mauni Amavasya snan and returned midway with his palanquin to his akhara. The incident has since sparked a political storm, with Samajwadi Party president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav launching a sharp attack on the BJP government.

Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand returned to his camp without bathing and later sat on a dharna. He announced that he would not take a dip in the Ganga until the police and administration took him to the bathing site with due respect.

Meanwhile, more than 4.52 crore devotees took a holy dip at the Sangam on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, the most auspicious ritual bath of the Magh Mela, officials said

Prayagraj District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said Swami Avimukteshwaranand had arrived in a palanquin without prior permission at a time when the crowd at the Sangam was extremely heavy. “His supporters broke barricades and pushed police personnel. We are investigating the entire matter,” the DM said.

Prayagraj Police Commissioner defended the police action, saying VIP snan had been prohibited on the day. “Despite this, he arrived with around 200 disciples along with a rath and palanquin, breaking barricades. Police stopped them from going to Sangam Nose because there was no space even to place a foot. This led to disorder for nearly three hours. We are taking action as per law,” the Police Commissioner said.

The episode triggered a political row, with Samajwadi Party president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav strongly criticising the BJP government.

In a post on X, Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the mistreatment of saints, seers and devotees in the Magh Mela area was “unpardonable” and said similar incidents had occurred last year as well. He claimed that the centuries-old uninterrupted tradition of royal baths had earlier also been disrupted under the same government.

“Why do such incidents keep happening only under BJP rule? Is the Mauni Amavasya royal bath happening for the first time? The BJP’s misgovernance and failed arrangements are solely responsible for this situation,” Akhilesh wrote.

The SP chief further accused the BJP administration of arrogance, saying those in power were trying to assert themselves everywhere. “An arrogant BJP government and administration consider no one greater than themselves. Will they now blame AI for this as well?” he said. Raising questions over the role of the Home Secretary, Akhilesh said it was wrong whether she acted on her own or on someone’s instructions. He demanded a thorough investigation into the entire episode, calling it highly condemnable.

So far, the state government has not issued any separate official statement beyond the police clarification.