Prayagraj implements special traffic plan ahead of Maghi Purnima

Prayagraj: The Prayagraj administration has devised a special traffic plan for Maghi Purnima on Wednesday, marking the end of the Kalpvas period—an integral tradition of the Maha Kumbh that began on January 13.

According to an official statement, the fairground has been declared a no-vehicle zone from 4 am on Tuesday, while citywide restrictions will begin at 5 pm, exempting emergency and essential services.

Designated parking areas have been set up to facilitate easy access for pilgrims walking to the bathing ghats. The special traffic plan will remain in place until the completion of the bathing rituals on Wednesday.

Kalpvas refers to the spiritual practice of residing near a sacred river for a period of time, engaging in fasting, self-discipline, and introspection. This year, more than 10 lakh devotees have undertaken Kalpvas at Triveni Sangam, making it a significant part of the Maha Kumbh. Authorities have urged Kalpvasis to adhere to the designated parking rules to avoid congestion.

In a bid to ease commuter movement, secondary schools of all boards in Prayagraj have shifted to online classes from February 7 to 12.

On Monday night, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a virtual meeting with senior police and administrative officials to assess the preparedness for Maghi Purnima. He directed officials to ensure that all available parking facilities, capable of accommodating over 5 lakh vehicles, are fully utilised.

“...the influx of devotees... has increased significantly. Along with public transport, a large number of private vehicles are also arriving and this number is expected to rise further... A well-structured traffic plan must be implemented to maintain order,” he stated.