Praveer Ranjan takes charge as new CISF Director General

NEW DELHI: Praveer Ranjan, a senior IPS officer, has assumed the post of new Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). An AGMUT cadre officer belonging to the 1993 batch, Ranjan is the 32nd head of the paramilitary force tasked with guarding the nation's critical infrastructure and strategic installations.

Prior to his promotion, Ranjan was working as Special Director General, leading the sensitive airport security wing of CISF. He is on Central Deputation since April 2024 and possesses over three decades of renowned policing and security service.

Ranjan's educational achievements are equally impressive. He has a postgraduate degree in History from Delhi University, an M.Sc. in Police Management from Osmania University, an M.Sc. in Public Management from the National University of Singapore and Harvard University, and an LL.M. from the National Law University, New Delhi.

He served in various important posts during his 32 years of service, such as Special Commissioner of Police (Crime & EOW) in Delhi Police, Deputy Inspector General in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Director General of Police in Chandigarh from August 2022 to March 2024. He then moved to CISF as Additional Director General before reaching the highest position.

Ranjan is the winner of the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (2016) and the President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service (2009). His career profile and scholarly depth have raised him to the status of one of the best officers of his generation.

On a ceremony at CISF Headquarters in New Delhi, he was given a ceremonial Guard of Honour prior to meeting senior officers of the organization. In his maiden speech as CISF chief, Ranjan emphasized gearing up the force for the future challenges by modernizing, humane welfare schemes, and transparency of administration. He also reaffirmed the promise to undertake the Prime Minister and Ministry of Home Affairs' directions to meet national goals.