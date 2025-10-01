Praveen Kumar takes charge as ITBP DG

NEW DELHI: Praveen Kumar, a 1993 batch IPS officer from the West Bengal cadre, has taken charge as the new Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) on Tuesday.

He succeeded Rahul Rasgotra, who retired on the same day after an illustrious career. The formal handing-over ceremony was conducted at the ITBP Headquarters.

Before assuming charge of ITBP, Kumar was a Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau. Throughout a career spanning over three decades, he has had various important postings within his cadre state of West Bengal and in the Intelligence Bureau.

As a recognition of his brilliant work in policing and national security, Kumar has been awarded various highly respected honours, among which are the Indian Police Medal, the President’s Police Medal, the Police (Special Duty) Medal, the Police Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak, and the Asaadharan Aasuchana Kushalata Padak.

With his long experience in intelligence and internal security, the appointment of Kumar is likely to further enhance ITBP’s operational strength in securing the country’s borders and dealing with new security challenges.