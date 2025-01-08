Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: India seeks diaspora’s participation in quest for ‘viksit Bharat’

Bhubaneswar: The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention kicked off here on Wednesday, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar calling upon NRIs and Persons of Indian Origin to actively participate in the quest for a ‘viksit Bharat’ (developed India).

The convention began in Bhubaneswar with the inauguration of Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas by Jaishankar, Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Manadviya and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the formal inaugural session on Thursday, while President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the valedictory session on Friday.

Addressing the young diaspora, Jaishankar explained the reason behind holding a conclave for youths as part of the PBD celebration, being held in Odisha for the first time.

“The thinking behind is one of recognising the special contribution that young minds make, at home and abroad. And indeed, in connecting them more effectively for mutual good,” he said.

Jaishankar noted that this is a time when so many key developments in the world are being shaped by this younger generation – AI, electronic vehicles, startups, drones and sports.

Acknowledging young diaspora’s role in enhancing perception of India globally, the country has started its journey towards ‘viksit Bharat’, Jaishankar said adding that this is an effort for the future generation.

“In this period, they (youths) will come to the front ranks and lead the nation. A large part of our efforts is to give the right motivation to the younger generation to accelerate their efforts. While development itself is a very complex task, it becomes much easier when we are confident that nothing is beyond us,” he said.

The external affairs minister quoted badminton player PV Sindhu on why Prime Minister Modi is a youth icon.

“She summed it up as his attitude which moved our nation from ‘chalta hai’ (it’s ok) to ‘badal sakta hai’ (it can change) to ‘hoga kaise nahin (why can’t it happen)?” he said.

Jaishankar highlighted various campaigns and programmes to develop India undertaken since 2014 under the Modi government.

“Let me take the opportunity to urge you (young diaspora) on behalf of Prime Minister Modi to promote India as a tourism destination. If young Indian PIOs bring their equally young friends from abroad to explore our uniquely rich and diverse heritage and culture, this will surely become a lifelong habit,” he said.

India’s potential was proved during the Covid-19 pandemic, the minister said.

“The very country that was predicted to go under ended up supplying vaccines and medicines to the entire world,” he said.

On Odisha, Jaishankar said, “It is equally a living testament to the developmental progress in all its dimensions. And when it comes to the youth, their optimism and energy is very much on display in Odisha, whether it is in institutions of learning or those we encounter in daily life.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mandaviya also emphasised the importance of youth leadership.

He urged the diaspora to contribute to India's progress and bring the country into the global spotlight, aligning with the vision of a 'viksit Bharat'.

Welcoming the Indian diaspora, the chief minister said, “When you excel abroad, we rejoice in Odisha.”

Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita lauded central schemes like Pravasi Kaushal Vikash Yojna that has been paving the way for youths to find jobs abroad, armed with skills imparted through the scheme.

Dev Pragad, CEO of the Newsweek magazine from the USA, was the guest of honour at the event.

He highlighted his roots in India and discussed how the Indian diaspora has become a top choice to lead US business houses recently, thanking the culture and traditions of India and its ethos.

Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse said such events will inspire and guide the youth for a bright future through exchange of ideas and cultural communications.

Trinidad and Tobago President Christine Carla Kangaloo is the chief guest of this edition, which is being held on the theme 'Diaspora's contribution to a viksit Bharat'. She will address the convention virtually on Thursday.

In a joint business session by the MEA and Odisha government held on the sidelines of the PBD, Jaishnakar highlighted investment potential of the state.

“We want to give you (diaspora) the message that India will consider the NRIs and PIOs as its partners to promote Odisha and its vast potential to drive growth and generate employment,” he said pitching 3Ts (Trade, Technology and Tourism) initiative.

Noting that Odisha aims to emerge as the top five economy of India by 2047, Majhi said that his government has received a Rs 2.2 lakh crore investment proposal in six months and a commitment of Rs 40,000 crore for investment in infrastructure from the Centre.

He urged NRIs and PIOs to participate in the growth journey of the state.

The last edition of the convention was held in Indore in Madhya Pradesh.