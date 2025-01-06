‘Pratishtha Dwadashi’ fest: UP CM to perform Ram Lalla’s ‘Abhishek’ on Jan 11

Ayodhya: Ayodhya will host the Pratishtha Dwadashi festival from January 11 to 13, celebrating the first anniversary of Ram Lalla’s installation in the grand temple. On the opening day, January 11, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will perform the sacred ‘Abhishek’ of Shri Ram Lalla in the sanctum sanctorum at 11 AM.

Following this, he will inaugurate a cultural program at Angad Tila and address devotees. Devotional songs by renowned artists such as Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, and Malini Awastgi will also be released on the occasion. Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said, “On January 11, corresponding to Paush Shukla Paksha, Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2001, we mark one year since the establishment of the newly built temple at Ayodhya Dham, the sacred birthplace of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram, the patron of Indian culture and Sanatan Dharma.” He added, “Events will include vibrant kirtans at key locations across Ayodhya, such as Lata Chowk, Janmabhoomi Path, Shringar Haat, Ram Ki Paidi, Sugriva Fort, and Chhoti Devkali. Young artistes will enchant audiences with musical performances throughout the city.”

As part of the festivities, he said, “A three-day Shri Ram Raag-Seva program will take place in a pavilion near the temple’s sanctum sanctorum. This initiative, led by Ayodhya artist Yatindra Mishra with support from the Sangeet Natak Academy, will present devotional offerings to Lord Shri Ram through music, dance, and instrumental performances.”

The Trust has extended invitations to saints and devotees from across the country. Champat Rai urged residents and pilgrims to participate in the celebrations, making at least a one-day visit during the three-day festival to honor the occasion and experience the spiritual atmosphere of Ayodhya.

Three days of the programme:

Day 1 (January 11): The festival will open with Raga Seva, performed by renowned singer Usha Mangeshkar, sister of the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, and accompanied by Mayuresh Pai, who will present devotional bhajans. This will be followed by a soulful duet (jugalbandi) of the sitar by Sahitya Nahar and the violin by Santosh Nahar. The day will conclude with a captivating Bharatnatyam dance performance by Ananda Shankar Jayant.

Day 2 (January 12): The second day will begin with Raga Seva by celebrated folk singer Shailesh Srivastava, featuring traditional Badhawa and Sohar melodies. Following this, classical vocalist Kalapini Komkali will perform Shri Ram bhajans and Nirgun Gayan. The day’s program will end with a mesmerizing flute recital by the internationally acclaimed maestro, Rakesh Chaurasia.

Day 3 (January 13): The festival’s final day will start with a classical vocal performance by the acclaimed Aarti Ankalikar, followed by an elegant Kathak performance by renowned dancer Shobhana Narayan. The grand finale will feature classical singing and Shri Ram bhajans by the celebrated South Indian duo, Shri Krishna Mohan and Shri Ram Mohan Thrissur Brothers.