Prateek Yadav files FIR against acquaintance of extortion and blackmail

Lucknow: Prateek Yadav, brother of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and son of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s second wife Sadhana Gupta, has filed a case of extortion, fraud, and criminal intimidation under the IT Act against a real estate businessman and his family. The FIR was registered at Gautampalli police station against Krishna Nand Pandey, his wife Vandana Pandey, and his father Ashok Pandey—residents of Purvanchal City in Chinhat.

According to the police complaint, Prateek Yadav accused the trio of duping him of lakhs of rupees under the guise of investment and later threatening to frame him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He also alleged that the accused demanded Rs 4 crore as extortion and threatened to circulate fake audio clips to malign his image.

Prateek Yadav currently resides on Vikramaditya Marg in Lucknow. His wife, Aparna Yadav, serves as the Vice-Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Women’s Commission.

In his complaint, Prateek stated that he first met Krishna Nand Pandey in 2011-12. Pandey approached him multiple times with business proposals, claiming to be a real estate entrepreneur. After gaining his trust over a period of two to three years, Pandey convinced him to invest in a real estate company.

On May 25, 2015, a company was formed with Pandey and an entity named US Vist listed as directors, and Prateek Yadav designated as the promoter. Following the formation of the company, Prateek made substantial investments. Over time, Pandey also sought personal loans citing financial and family problems, to which Prateek agreed, offering him monetary help on several occasions.