Prashant Kishor launches ‘Bihar Navnirman Yatra’ to rebuild Jan Suraaj

Bettiah: Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday launched the ‘Bihar Navnirman Yatra’ from West Champaran district, saying the campaign would focus on rebuilding and strengthening the organisation across the state.

Despite attracting significant public attention, Jan Suraaj failed to win a single seat in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, where it contested 238 seats.

Talking to reporters here, Kishor said, “The yatra will focus on rebuilding and strengthening the party’s organisation across the state to present an honest and accountable political alternative in Bihar.”

He asserted that the party has remained active among the people even after the Assembly elections, and the yatra will now help it expand and reorganise its grassroots network at the district level.

“To ensure that our Bihar Navnirman Abhiyan materialises seamlessly on the ground, I will spend some time in each district, and meet old associates and new aspiring ones to strengthen the party’s organisational structure,” Kishor said. Kishor asserted that during his yatra, the party will address the issue of a poll promise related to financial assistance for women under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana.

Under the programme, the state government transferred Rs 10,000 each to 1.56 crore women in Bihar in multiple phases, with a major proportion receiving the funds before the polls. The government had announced that the beneficiaries will later be provided up to Rs 2 lakh each to build on their businesses.

“Jan Suraj workers would reach households across the district to ensure that the benefit is delivered to women. Government’s failure to fulfil the commitment would indicate that the announcement was made only for electoral gains,” Kishor claimed.