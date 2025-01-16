Prashant Kishor ends fast unto death over 'irregularities' in BPSC exam

Patna: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Thursday withdrew his fast unto death after 14 days of protest over alleged irregularities in a competitive exam conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission on December 13 last year. However, the former political strategist said his ‘Satyagraha’ would continue for the cause of civil service aspirants, and the youth of the state and also against the alleged ‘authoritarian’ attitude of the state government.

“The matter, seeking the cancellation of the BPSC’s 70th Combined Competitive exam held on December 13, is being heard by the Patna High Court today. It’s a coincidence that I am calling off my fast unto death on a day when the matter is being heard before the court. We are quite hopeful that job aspirants will get justice from the Patna High Court. If they don’t get justice, we will knock on the door of the Supreme Court," Kishor said. He had started fast unto death on January 2, demanding cancellation of the BPSC exam. Before withdrawing his fast unto death at the party’s camp office here, Kishor took a dip in the Ganga river and offered puja. Kishor was offered fruit juice by his party workers as he withdrew the fast unto death. The party has set up its camp office at LCT Ghat on the bank of the Ganga river.