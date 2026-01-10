Prasar Bharti to air influencer content in 30-minute slot on DD News

New Delhi: Seeking to boost the creator’s economy, public broadcaster Prasar Bharati on Friday said it was offering a 30-minute prime time slot for content creators five days a week on DD News and its digital

platforms under a revenue-sharing model.

The “Creator’s Corner” will be telecast on DD News and other digital platforms from Monday to Friday at 7 pm, with a repeat telecast at 9:30 am from Tuesday to Saturday, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters here.

The initiative will feature content ranging from two minutes to 10 minutes sourced from applications vetted by an independent team with a focus on a variety of subjects.

The digital creators and their channels will be given full credit for their programming.