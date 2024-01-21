Pran Pratishtha: 108 visually impaired persons to recite Akhand Path in MP

BHOPAL: One hundred and eight visually impaired people will recite a 24-hour-long seamless recital through separate 108 Braille scripted Ramcharit Manas to mark the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya, at a temple situated on the premises of the state BJP headquarters in Bhopal from Sunday.



The event is likely to be the first of its kind in the country where the recital of Ramayana will be done by 108 visually impaired people through 108 Braille printed Ramcharit Manas. The consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla temple is scheduled for January 22 at Ram Janmbhumi in Ayodhya.

The recital of the Akhand Path through the Braille font Ramayana will be done by the visually impaired people who are experts in reading Ramayana with melodious music. They have been invited from various parts of the state by the organisers of the event. Visually impaired women will also take part among the 108 readers.

“The 108 Braille printed Ramayanas that are printed in the Hindi language, have been brought from Central Braille Press, Dehradun those will be recited by the visually impaired experts together”, state BJP’s office secretary, Dr Raghvendra Sharma, who is the organiser of the grand event told Millennium Post.

The melodious recital of the Akhand Ramayana Path will begin at 11 am on January 21 and conclude the next day at the same time. Then, we all will listen to the live consecration ceremony and after it ends, a Bhandara will be organised, Dr Sharma said.

“The consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla temple is going to be a historic day for our country as well as globally so why not every section of society take part in it? Keeping in view this, we have planned the event so that visually impaired people can also give their contribution to marking the grand ceremony of the temple”, Sharma also said.

Apart from these, several activities have also been organised across the state. Eleven thousand people recited Sundarkand Path together in the city on Saturday in which Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his deputy CM Rajendra Shukla took part.