Pralhad Joshi to initiate four-day Int’l Mining, Steel and Metallurgy exhibition

KOLKATA: Union minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi will inaugurate the four-day 10th International Mining, Steel and Metallurgy exhibition that is slated to begin on November 6 next at Eco Park .



Billed as one of the breakthrough exhibitions and conferences of India, the mega event will unveil many related B2B meetings which will be held as concurrent events.

The 10th International Mining Exhibition (IME) and International Steel and Metallurgy Exhibition besides the 10th Asian Mining Congress (AMC) are among the crucial events that will be showcased at the venue during the four-day session.