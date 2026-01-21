Prakash Purb celebrated at Punjab Civil Secretariat

Chandigarh: The Punjab Information and Public Relations Department on Tuesday organised its fourth consecutive religious function at the Gurdwara Sahib in Punjab Civil Secretariat-1 to mark the Prakash Purb of Guru Gobind Singh.

The programme was held with religious fervour and included Sri Sukhmani Sahib Paath and Ardas for Sarbat Da Bhalla, followed by shabad kirtan by Bhai Saroop Singh. Punjab Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, AAP Punjab president Aman Arora, along with several Cabinet ministers, senior officials and dignitaries, paid obeisance and sought blessings.

A large number of media persons and staff from Punjab Civil Secretariat-1 and 2 and the Punjab Vidhan Sabha participated in the event.