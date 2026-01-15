PRAGATI platform speeds up long-pending infra projects, says Chief Minister Yadav

Bhopal: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said that the PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation) platform has played a pivotal role in accelerating the execution of long-pending infrastructure projects across the country by ensuring close coordination between the Centre and the states.

PRAGATI was launched on March 25, 2015, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help revive stalled development projects through close coordination between the Centre and the states.

Addressing a press conference here, CM Yadav said that under PM Modi’s leadership, governance has shifted from being process-driven to result-oriented, with institutional mechanisms such as the Project Monitoring Group (PMG) and PRAGATI enabling faster decision-making and timely resolution of bottlenecks. He said these platforms have helped revive stalled infrastructure projects by bringing all stakeholders—central ministries, state departments and implementing agencies—onto a single monitoring framework.

The Chief Minister said Madhya Pradesh has benefited significantly from this coordinated approach. The state has received 209 major central projects through various Union ministries. Of these, 108 projects involving an investment of Rs 2.61 lakh crore have already been completed, while 101 projects worth over Rs 5.24 lakh crore are currently under implementation. He said the state has achieved a 97 per cent success rate in resolving issues related to central projects.

Yadav said that coordinated efforts of the Centre and state governments are also strengthening sectors such as wildlife tourism and textiles, citing the successful reintroduction of cheetahs in Kuno National Park and the PM Mitra textile park in Dhar.

Highlighting major rail initiatives, the Chief Minister said the 285-km Jabalpur–Gondia gauge conversion project has improved rail connectivity between Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. He also referred to the Rs 18,500-crore Indore–Manmad rail line, which will enhance connectivity for western Madhya Pradesh, including Ujjain.

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, in a presentation, said 209 central projects in Madhya Pradesh are currently being monitored through the PMG portal. Of the 322 issues flagged under PMG reviews, 312 have been resolved by the state government. Similarly, under PRAGATI reviews, 120 of the 124 issues related to 39 projects have been addressed.

Jain said Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a key energy and transport hub and has set national benchmarks in land acquisition efficiency for central projects, with 77 road and highway projects presently underway.

Principal Secretary of the Industry Department Raghwendra Kumar Singh and Commissioner of Public Relations Deepak Saxena were present during the press conference.