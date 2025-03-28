‘Prachand Prahaar’: Army, IAF commanders fly sorties on Su-30 jet

Kolkata: The Eastern Command (EC) of the Indian Army on Thursday shared that the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief and the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Air Command (EAC) participated in Exercise Prachand Prahaar by flying a sortie in a Sukhoi fighter jet.

The EC wrote on its X handle: “In the true spirit of jointness and integration, Lt Gen RC Tiwari, #ArmyCdrEC and Air Marshal Surat Singh, AOC-in-C, @EAC_IAF participated in the integrated Exercise #PrachandPrahaar by carrying out a sortie in the legendary Su-30 of IAF to understand each other's capabilities with a hands on approach. This integrated exercise is a powerful demonstration of the Indian Armed Forces' strength...”.

The Army shared that the Prachand Prahaar is in continuation with Exercise Poorvi Prahar, which was held in November 2024, focusing on the integrated application of aviation assets. The Eastern Command of the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force carried out the Tri-Service integrated multi-domain exercise in the rugged high-altitude terrain of the Himalayas along Northern Borders.

The three-day exercise from March 25 to 27 commenced with deployment of advanced surveillance resources of all three services including long-range surveillance aircraft of the IAF and the maritime domain awareness aircraft of the Indian Navy, helicopters and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) alongwith space resources and Indian Army's elite Special Forces to create seamless domain awareness and detect simulated targets. Once identified, these targets were swiftly destroyed through the synchronised joint firepower of Fighter aircraft, long-range rocket systems, medium artillery, armed helicopters, swarm drones, loitering munitions and kamikaze drones in an electronically contested environment.