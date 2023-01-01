Prabodh Saxena is new Chief Secretary

shimla: Prabodh Saxena – a 1990 batch IAS, who was Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) will be new Chief secretary of Himachal Pradesh, a post having fallen vacant on retirement of senior IAS officer R D Dhiman.



Dhiman also took oath as Chief Information Commissioner here on Sunday.

Orders relating to Saxena's appointment were issued late Saturday night after a long suspense as other contenders included Sanjay Gupta –a 1988 batch IAS officer and currently Principal Advisor (Redressal of Public Grievances).

Before his appointment as Chief secretary, Prabodh Saxena held the position of ACS for Finance, Planning, Personnel, Economics & Statistics and 20-point Programme.

Ram Subhag Singh, who was Chief Secretary, but his tenure was cut short by the Jai Ram Thakur government last year to make Dhiman as Chief secretary has now got rehabilitated.

Meanwhile, the government has also appointed Ram Subhag Singh as special Chief Secretary.

He has also been made Chairman Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board besides being given the charge of preparing a scheme on milk procurement from the farmers, a promise made in the manifesto by the Congress.