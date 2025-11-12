PPCB: Top plastic waste contributors summoned

Chandigarh: The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has summoned 14 leading brands identified as the top contributors of hard-to-recycle plastic waste in the state, seeking a clear, time-bound strategies that incentivise consumers to return post-use plastic packaging.

PPCB chairperson Reena Gupta stated: “No company will be allowed to pollute Punjab. We will fix accountability and clean up all our cities.” The move came after the PPCB conducted an audit of plastic waste brands, marking first-ever such exercise in the country.

The PPCB carried out the Plastic Waste Brand Audit in six cities — Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, and Patiala. The study checked plastic waste collected from different areas in these cities to find out which companies produce the most plastic waste. The study found that 14 major brands were responsible for about 59% of the non-recyclable waste.