Powering progress: India’s freight revolution steams ahead with 9,000 HP locomotives

DAHOD: As the passenger rail transport is being redefined by the high-speed network, freight carrying in India is also being totally revamped with the creation of 9,000 HP high-powered locos at Gujarat’s Dahod Rolling Stock Workshop. The Rs 20,000 crore estimate project is on the verge of redefining cargo-carrying efficiency under the banner of ‘Make in India.’ The Dahod locomotive manufacturing facility is a proud reflection of changing engineering prowess in India. Set up in 1926, this workshop has been the fulcrum of Indian Railways, changing from steam locomotive overhauling to producing modern electric locomotives.

With technological assistance from Siemens, it is now poised to produce high-horsepower freight locomotives with the ability to pull 4,500 tonnes at 120 km/h speeds. The first prototype is to be delivered by the end of this month. These locomotives will revolutionise freight transportation by raising the average speed of trains on dedicated freight routes to 75 km/h and 65 km/h on standard railway tracks. This efficiency increase will decongest congested railway tracks and lower logistics costs by 8-10 per cent. In addition, the locomotives will be fitted with digital tracking systems, Kavach safety systems, and green propulsion technology, providing secure and sustainable freight transportation.

The Dahod project is not just a shot in the arm for railway modernisation but also a significant economic growth driver. With an expected 3,500 direct and 7,000 indirect employment opportunities, the region will gain from an upskilled labour force and increased industrial activity. In addition, the locomotives manufactured in Dahod will serve both Indian Railways and export markets, further establishing India’s position as a railway manufacturing pioneer. India’s freight network is the heart of its economy, and with these developments, the nation is poised towards a more efficient, cheaper, and internationally competitive rail system. By upgrading both high-speed passenger travel and freight transport.