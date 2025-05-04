Powerful Bharat under able leadership tackling Pahalgam terror challenge: VP Dhankhar

Gwalior: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday that a powerful India is tackling the Pahalgam terror challenge under an able leadership.

Addressing faculty members and students of the Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agriculture University in Gwalior, the vice president said, "Bhartiyata is our identity and there is no dharma above Rashtra Dharma".

"Rajamata's life was an inspiration. She lived a life of sacrifice and dedication. Today, Bharat is facing the Pahalgam challenge....but today there is a powerful Bharat with an able leadership," he said.

Vijayaraje Scindia, a royal from Gwalior during the British raj, was one of the founding members of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Rajmata's inspiration was that nationalism is of paramount importance. We are Bhartiya and Bhartiyata is our identity. There is no dharma above the Rashtra Dharma," the vice president said.

He appealed to students to keep the nation above all interests.

"Always keep the nation first. Nothing is more important than the national interest," he added.

Twenty-six persons, mostly tourists, were brutally gunned down by terrorists in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, heightening tensions between India and Pakistan.