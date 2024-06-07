Power play: Andhra BJP unit eyes Cabinet berth

Amaravati: Buoyed by the outcome of the recent Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, the Andhra Pradesh BJP unit is seeking at least one cabinet berth at the Centre, amid reports that there will be “ample” representation from the state.



Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sources said

the state unit has already sent a message to the top brass through Shiv Prakash, national joint general secretary of the saffron party, requesting a cabinet berth for at least one Lok Sabha member of the party from the state if possible.

“This is an opportune time to expand the party in Andhra Pradesh and send a message to the masses that BJP is serious about the state. A request has been sent to the senior leadership of the party,” the BJP sources told news agency.

The first choice would be State BJP President D Purandeswari who won from Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha constituency by a margin of nearly 2.40 lakh votes, defeating her nearest rival G Srinivas of YSR Congress, they said.

The saffron party has performed impressively in the state by improving its vote share to 11.28 per cent in the recent polls, winning three Lok Sabha and eight Assembly seats, from a minuscule less-than-one per cent in 2019. agencies