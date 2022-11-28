Power Minister R K Singh flags off 10 Mobile Health Clinics in Bihar

Aarah (Bhojpur, Bihar): Cabinet Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy R K Singh inaugurated REC's CSR initiative for procurement, operation and maintenance of ten Mobile Health Clinics (MHC) at Sadar Hospital, Aarah, Bhojpur District Bihar. The total cost of the project is Rs. 12.68 crore which will facilitate operational expenditure for three years for the smooth functioning of the project. On the occasion, Singh emphasised that the benefit of such projects should reach the poorest of the poor and people from the underprivileged sections of the society in order to provide better healthcare facilities to all. The 10 MHCs, of which three are exclusively for women, will provide door-step primary healthcare service to the underprivileged population across all the 14 blocks of Bhojpur.