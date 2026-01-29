Power infrastructure expansion must align with future needs: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Raipur: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday conducted a high-level review of the functioning of the Energy Department at Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhavan, along with senior officials. During the meeting, he reviewed the progress of power generation, transmission and distribution in the state, as well as the implementation of schemes of the Central and State governments, and issued necessary directions.

The Chief Minister said electricity is a basic necessity for the common people and ensuring uninterrupted power supply is the government’s top priority. Chhattisgarh is among the leading power-producing states in the country and, in view of rising future demand, timely expansion of energy infrastructure is essential. He directed that off-grid electrified villages be connected to the grid at the earliest and that strengthening of power infrastructure be completed within the stipulated time-frame.

CM Sai described the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana as an important step towards power self-reliance and stressed the need to increase consumer awareness about the scheme. He directed simplification of the process for installation and maintenance of solar panels, increasing the daily number of installations, and installing solar panels on all government buildings. He also instructed officials to launch special campaigns to dispel misconceptions related to the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and smart meters.

Reviewing pending electricity bills, the Chief Minister directed officials to prepare a special action plan to provide consumers with opportunities and facilities for payment. He also emphasised accelerating grid-based electrification in remote areas of Bastar, enhancing renewable energy generation capacity, and expanding transmission capacity in line with peak demand.

It was informed in the meeting that over the past two years, transformer capacity has increased from 24,227 MVA to 27,820 MVA, and several projects, including upgradation of 400/220 kV, 220/132 kV and 132/33 kV substations, are in progress. The Chief Minister also reviewed schemes related to Saur Sujala Yojana, KUSUM Yojana, Niyad Nella Nar and village electrification.

Energy Department Secretary Dr Rohit Yadav made a presentation through a PPT, providing details of power generation, transmission and distribution, PM Surya Ghar, PM Janman, energisation of agricultural pumps, Majratola electrification and renewable energy-related schemes. He also presented the action plan for the coming years, including establishment of new substations, increasing the number of distribution transformers, and various development works such as underground cabling.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Vikas Sheel, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Subodh Kumar Singh, Secretary to the Chief Minister Rahul Bhagat, and senior officials of CSPDCL, CSPGCL and CSPTCL.