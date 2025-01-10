‘Poverty figures exposed BJP’s failure’

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the BJP government’s performance is being exposed by its own figures.

“The figures show that during the BJP rule, Haryana has become the poorest state in the country, where 75% of the population is living below the poverty line,” he said.

Hooda said that over 2 crore people out of total population 2 crore, 80 lakh in Haryana are poor. “It is very sad that 2 crore, 11 lakh people have been pushed into the quagmire of poverty by the BJP. Them being in BPL means that the BJP is not able to provide proper employment, quality education, healthcare, food, clean water and housing,”

he said.