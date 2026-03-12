Pothole jolt revives woman declared brain dead, returns home post treatment

Lucknow: In a rare and dramatic turn of events, a pothole on a highway in Uttar Pradesh reportedly brought a woman back to life after she had been declared brain dead by doctors.



Vineeta Shukla, 50, a senior assistant in the copy section at the judicial courts in Pilibhit, collapsed at her home on February 22 while doing household chores. She was rushed to a hospital in Bareilly where doctors found her completely unresponsive during examination.

According to medical records reviewed later, her Glasgow Coma Scale had dropped to three points against the normal score of 15. Doctors also noted the absence of brainstem reflexes and dilation of pupils, a condition known as mydriasis. With her vital parameters deteriorating, she was declared brain dead at the Bareilly hospital and discharged.

Her husband, Kuldeep Kumar Shukla, said the family had almost lost hope. “Her breathing had nearly stopped and her heartbeat was sinking. I had told relatives to start preparing for her last rites,” he said.

While the family was bringing her back home in an ambulance via the Bareilly-Haridwar National Highway 74, the vehicle hit a large pothole near Hafizganj. The sudden and violent jolt shook the ambulance.

Kuldeep said the shock produced an unexpected response. “After the jerk, her breathing suddenly returned to normal. We were stunned. I immediately called my family and told them to stop the cremation preparations,” he said. The family rushed Vineeta to Neurocity Hospital in Pilibhit where doctors admitted her for critical care.

Rakesh Singh, a neurosurgeon at the hospital, said the medical team re-examined all the previous records and conducted fresh tests. According to him, earlier reports indicated that Vineeta had been completely unresponsive and had no brainstem reflexes at the Bareilly hospital.