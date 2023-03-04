‘…Poster Boy of Congress, now Poster Boy of BJP’: Amit Mitra makes scathing attack on EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s recent interview with a news agency created a major political crossover across all political parties. On Saturday, West Bengal’s former finance minister and an Indian economist, Amit Mitra made a scathing attack on the EAM, mentioning that once he was opposed and rejected by BJP and RSS for negotiating US-India Nuclear Deal for Congress.



In his recent tweet, Mitra added, “Poster Boy of Congress, now Poster Boy of BJP. It is Jaishankar who negotiated the US-India Nuclear Deal for Congress which was opposed by BJP and rejected by RSS. Same Jai joins BJP and becomes EM overnight. Now chanting “There’s only One Modi..”. He also mentioned, “Limit to Sycophancy and Zero Principles, Jai.” Mitra is currently the Special Advisor to Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, and earlier was the Secretary General of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Last month, in his interview to the news agency ANI, EAM S Jaishankar said, “If I would have to sum up this China thing, please do not buy this narrative that somewhere the government is on the defensive...somewhere we are being accommodative. I ask people if we were being accommodative who sent the Indian Army to the LAC. Rahul Gandhi did not send them. Narendra Modi sent them.” Jaishankar was India’s longest-serving ambassador to China, with a four-and-a-half-year term. In Beijing, he was involved in improving economic, trade and cultural relations between China and India, and in managing the Sino-Indian border dispute. His tenure as India’s ambassador to China further coincided with several major developments in relations between the two countries.

Talking about Congress and other opposition parties’ constant criticism over Chinese constructions at the Pangong Lake region in Ladakh, Jaishankar said the area had been under illegal occupation of China since the 1962 war. EAM also said that he said China was a bigger economy and India was responding to the situation that China has created along the LAC in Ladakh by violating border agreements. His remark sparked a political crossover between Jaishankar and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, when he responded that India’s economy was big when the country was fighting with the britishers. “EAM said in an interview that India has a smaller economy than China, so how can we fight them? Was our economy very big when we were fighting the Britishers?” Gandhi asserted. In an indirect response to Gandhi’s criticism, EAM stated that such statements would not serve in the interests of the country, which he felt deserved better than that. Instead of making such comments, which affect the morale of the armed forces serving in precipitous border areas, he advised those commenting against India’s response to China to focus on improving the infrastructure in those areas, providing the armed forces modernised weapons and clothing, Jaishankar mentioned.

Soon after this comment, another Trinamool Congress Upper House member Jawhar Sircar hit back at Jaishankar and said that his father, K Subrahmanyam was removed as Secretary of Defence Production by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi after she returned to power in 1980. Sircar also mentioned in his microblogging site that, “I remember full well how Jaishankar was am essential adjunct of Rahul-Sonia Gandhi’s regime- and now we watch with amazement how he keeps abusing and attacking them-to cuddle up to Modi-BJP-RSS! Very very tragic!”