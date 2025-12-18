Postal officials arrested by CBI in Jalaun bribery case

NEW DELHI: A sub-divisional inspector and a branch postmaster from the Postal Department have been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for bribery involving a case from the Jalaun district in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The CBI thus registered a case on the 15th of December 2025 on the complaint of illegal gratification sought by the accused officials. According to the complaint, the Sub Divisional Inspector sought an illegal gratification of Rs 15,000 from the complainant for relieving him in accordance with his transfer order, releasing his salary for the month of October, and re-verifying his caste certificate.

It was also alleged that bribe money of Rs 5,000 had already been received by the accused Sub-Divisional Inspector from the complainant. The accused agreed after negotiation to accept a sum of Rs 12,500, out of which the Sub-Divisional Inspector allegedly received another sum of Rs 2,500.

Based on the complaint, CBI set a trap on December 16, 2025 and caught the Sub-Divisional Inspector and Branch Post Master red-handed while demanding and accepting the remaining undue advantage of Rs 5,000 from the complainant.

Both accused were arrested on December 16, 2025. The arrested govt officials are Pratik Bhargava, Sub-Divisional Inspector, Sub-Division Post Office, Konch, Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh, and Amir Hassan, Branch Post Master, Chandurra Post Office, Jalaun.