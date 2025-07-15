Postal dept officer seeks CBI probe into hirings in Hry

NEW DELHI: A top Postal department official in Gurugram has sounded the alarm on what he calls an alleged recruitment scam within the Haryana Postal Circle, calling on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to intervene and probe the issue.

Aakash Deep Chakravarti, Postmaster General (PMG) of Gurugram, has written to the Chief Post Master General (C-PMG) of Haryana and the Chandigarh office of the CBI regarding alleged irregularities in several appointments over the last five years.

According to sources, Chakravarti’s letter points towards more than 70 “suspicious” recruitments, suggesting the existence of well-oiled networks to get into government service by fraudulent means.

Chakravarti, when reached, agreed that he had officially asked for a CBI investigation. “There seems to be an institutional pattern in some of these appointments. These do not appear to be isolated incidents, and the possibility of an organised recruitment racket in the department cannot be eliminated,” he said.

He said that even though he has been raising the issue with top departmental officials since November 2024, no action has been initiated. “Repeated reminders have remained unaddressed, and it now seems that some people might be covering up the charged employees,” Chakravarti said in his letter.