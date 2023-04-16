Post of ‘jamadar’ in Supreme Court redesignated to ‘supervisor’; CJI Chandrachud amends rules

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has renamed the designation of the jamadar post at the Court to that of ‘supervisor.’

The Supreme Court Officers and Servants (Conditions of Service and Conduct) Rules 1961 were amended to this effect by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud in exercise of his powers under Article 146 of the Constitution.

The redesignation was notified by means of a gazetted notification issued on Saturday.

A jamadar is a colonial-era term used to refer to a junior official usually in charge of sweeping office premises. The current change applies for jamadar posts of the farash (floors) and the safaiwala (cleaning) categories.