Post-mortem reveals ‘yellow area’ in Mukhtar Ansari’s heart

NEW DELHI: The postmortem report of the gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari found a “yellow area’’ in his heart with the doctor identifying it as a possible clotting.



The post-mortem was conducted by a panel of five doctors on Friday, a day after Mukhtar Ansari’s death. He was laid to rest in Ghazipur on Saturday amid tight security cover.

The doctors put 10 cuts in the heart to determine the area of clotting further in the presence of his family members, reports quoting officials said.

The findings of the post-mortem conducted on March 29 categorically said that Mukhtar Ansari died of a heart attack/myocardial infarction.

“There were clear signs of blood clotting in the heart; the portion measuring 1.9 x 1.5 cm was yellow. The heart was cut open at 10 points to look for further clots during the process,” the medical officials said.

Ansari was battling health issues as was mentioned by the medical officer of Ropar jail in Punjab where he was lodged earlier. The summary was provided to the UP Police on April 6, 2021.

The summary listing the medication Ansari was being administered, gave an exhaustive view of his health issues. It mentioned that he was diabetic, had coronary artery disease and was under depression.

Ansari’s family has alleged that he was given “slow poison’’ in the jail and his condition deteriorated gradually, leading to his death. The government has already ordered a magisterial probe into his death.