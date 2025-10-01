‘Poshan Maah’: CM inaugurates 64 new Anganwadi centres in Haryana

Kurukshetra: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to maternal and child health by strengthening the Anganwadi network.

At a state-level function in Kurukshetra marking the eighth anniversary of Poshan Maah (Nutrition Month), the Chief minister inaugurated 64 new Anganwadi centres built at a cost of Rs 9 crore and dedicated 500 renovated centres worth Rs 15 crore to the public.

Speaking on the occasion, Saini said the government is making consistent efforts to improve nutrition, healthcare and early education services for women and children.

“A healthy woman is the foundation of a strong family, and a strong family is the foundation of a strong India. Women’s health is our foremost priority, as only an empowered woman can ensure a healthy, progressive society,” he said.

Saini also unveiled a nutrition calendar and honoured Anganwadi workers for their dedicated service. Extending greetings on the occasion of Durga Ashtami, he said it was symbolic that the celebration of women’s health and empowerment was taking place in Kurukshetra, the land of righteousness.

Highlighting the state government’s achievements, Saini said more than 10.47 lakh children aged six months to six years, along with 2.67 lakh pregnant and lactating women, are receiving benefits under the supplementary nutrition programme. Referring to the recently launched Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, Saini said, “The state government has always prioritised women’s empowerment. Through schemes like these, we want to secure the future of every daughter and every mother.”