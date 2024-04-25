Portion of NH-313 caves in due to landslide in Arunachal

Itanagar: A portion of National Highway-313 between Hunli and Anini in Arunachal Pradesh caved in due to a landslide, triggered by incessant rain in the state, disrupting traffic movement and isolating Dibang Valley district from the mainland, an official said on Thursday.

The district administration has deployed workers and adequate machinery to repair the road on a war footing, he said. The vital highway stretch, connecting Roing in Lower Dibang Valley with Anini, around 83 kilometres away from the India-China border, was damaged. The road between Hunli and Anini, the Dibang Valley district headquarters, caved in due to the landslide on Wednesday night, leaving the border district isolated from the mainland, the official said. “It will take a couple of days to restore traffic movement,” Anini additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Dhurbajyoti Borah said. e, however, said efforts were being made to ensure that small vehicles could ply on the road by Thursday evening. Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his concern over the situation there. “Disturbed to learn the inconvenience being caused to commuters due to the extensive damage to the highway between Hunli and Anini. Instructions have been issued to restore the connectivity at the earliest as this road connects Dibang Valley to the rest of the country,” Khandu said in a social media post. The Roing-Anini highway is the lifeline for the Dibang Valley district, facilitating the movement of people and goods to and from the region.