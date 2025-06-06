Poor’s welfare, building self-reliant India: Modi hails NDA

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described his government as compassionate and devoted to the welfare of the poor as it prepares to launch a mass outreach to highlight its achievements in 11 years in office.

Modi said on X that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has over the past decade taken path-breaking steps to uplift several people from the clutches of poverty, focussing on empowerment, infrastructure and inclusion.

The NDA remains committed to building an inclusive and self-reliant India, where every citizen has the opportunity to live with dignity, he said, adding that all its key schemes have transformed the lives of the poor.

He said: “Initiatives like PM Awas Yojana, PM Ujjwala Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana and Ayushman Bharat have enhanced access to housing, clean cooking fuel, banking and healthcare. The push for DBT, digital inclusion and rural infrastructure has ensured transparency and faster delivery of benefits till the last mile.”

It is due to this that over 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty, he said.

Modi is set to complete the first year of his third straight term in office on June 9, marking an uninterrupted 11 years in power.

Charing a meeting of his Council of Ministers on Wednesday, he had asked ministries to set high goals and work in an overdrive to achieve them, telling his colleagues to highlight the major achievements of the government in their outreach to the masses.

Meanwhile, Modi on Thursday said Ayodhya has witnessed another proud and historic moment following the consecration of ‘Ram Darbar’ -- Lord Rama in his royal form -- along with the installation of idols in eight newly built temples inside the Ram Janmabhoomi complex.

The ritual was the second major consecration ceremony at the temple, the first being that of Ram Lalla on January 22, 2024, in the presence of the prime minister.

In a post on X, Modi said the auspicious occasion of the consecration of the divine and grand ‘Ram Darbar’ will fill the devotees of Ram with devotion and joy.

The PM said he hopes that Lord Ram bestows his blessings of happiness, health and prosperity upon the countrymen.

On the World Environment Day, Modi also called for deepening efforts towards protecting the planet and overcoming the challenges facing it.

He said on X: “This World Environment Day, let’s deepen our efforts towards protecting our planet and overcoming the challenges we face. I also compliment all those working at the grassroots to make our environment greener and better.”

Led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and held annually on June 5 since 1973, World Environment Day is the largest global platform for environmental public outreach, the UN notes.