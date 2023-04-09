Poor have 1st right on govt, says CM Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the present state government is committed to economically uplifting the poor and needy and every poor has first right to the government. He said that the present state government is continuously working for the welfare of those at the bottom of the socio-economic pyramid.



“Devoted efforts have been made to ensure that the benefits of every single welfare scheme reach the actual beneficiaries. The biggest example of these steps can be gauged from the fact that ration cards of 2.30 lakh families whose cards were erroneously deleted due to income-related errors in the Parivar Pehchan Patra have been re-issued,” said Manohar Lal Khattar while interacting with some of such ration card holders through audio conferencing on Saturday.

Thanking the Chief Minister the beneficiaries said that now the voices of the poor are also being heard and it is only because of the transparent policy of the state government that now the eligible and actual citizens are getting the benefits of the schemes.

Beneficiaries said that the manner, in which their ration cards were re-made by taking quick action on the complaint raised before the Chief Minister regarding the discontinuation of ration benefits, shows the accountability and sensitivity of the government towards the beneficiaries.

Inspired by the request made by Haryana Chief Minister to the families who have risen above the BPL list to leave their benefits for those who actually deserve it, Ambala resident Ajay Kumar, a mechanic by profession promised Manohar Lal Khattar that the day his income will increase above Rs 1.80 lakh, he himself would give up all the benefits he is getting from the government.

Acting promptly on the request made by a BPL beneficiary, Dalip Singh, resident of village Pichopa Khurd, district Charkhi Dadri regarding the issuance of an Ayushman card the Chief Minister immediately directed the Deputy Commissioner to ensure that Dalip’s Ayushman card is made at the earliest. Similarly, Bhim Singh, a resident of Prem Nagar, Hisar, also thanked the Chief Minister for getting his BPL card re-issued.

The Chief Minister said that many times the government has received complaints that the ration cards of actual beneficiaries have not been made, while the ineligible were taking the benefits. He said that in a bid to address all such complaints, a first-of-its-kind initiative was started by the state government and PPP cards of about 72 lakh families were generated. A survey of the families was conducted. Not only this, earlier the income eligibility limit of BPL was Rs 1.20 lakh annually, which has now been increased to Rs 1.80 lakh.