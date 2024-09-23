Poor ‘hardest hit’ on fertility front due to lifestyle issues: IVF specialist

New Delhi: Infertility is not just a medical condition but a crisis fuelled by lifestyle choices, with infertility rates soaring particularly in lower-income groups and tier 2 and 3 cities where access to healthcare is limited, a top IVF specialist said.

Dr Ajay Murdia, the man behind one of India’s largest fertility chain, Indira IVF, said while advancements in

assisted reproductive technologies like In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) offer hope, it is a reality that the underprivileged are hit hard.

“Infertility rates are soaring, particularly in lower-income and tier 2 and 3 cities, where access to healthcare, nutrition, and education is limited,” Dr Murdia, founder and chairman of Indira IVF, told news agency.

“Infertility is no longer just a medical issue; it’s a crisis fuelled by lifestyle choices that hit the underprivileged

hardest. Without action, even advancements like IVF will remain out of reach for many,” he said.

Lifestyle factors such as obesity, poor diet, smoking, and chronic stress, which are often exacerbated in marginalised communities due to lack of resources and awareness, are increasingly recognised as significant contributors to infertility. These issues go beyond personal health; they represent barriers to conception that have a more pronounced impact on those with fewer means, Dr Murdia stated.

“Lifestyle choices in economically weaker sections, compounded by limited access to quality healthcare, are emerging as a central factor in the fertility crisis. The habits we often overlook, particularly in less affluent areas, are now influencing the capacity to conceive,” he noted.

The scope of this crisis becomes evident when examining the startling statistics surrounding obesity and its impact on fertility.

The World Health Organization reports that one in eight people worldwide is classified as obese, ”a condition that dramatically raises the risk of infertility.

Obese women are three times more likely to struggle with infertility compared to those maintaining a healthy weight, while for men, every additional 9 kg beyond their ideal weight raises their risk of infertility by 10 per cent.

These trends are often exacerbated in less affluent areas, where healthcare support and lifestyle interventions are scarce, he said.

Smoking/tobacco chewing stands as another lifestyle choice with major implications for reproductive health, Dr Murdia highlighted.