Poonam Mishra named in MP women’s kabaddi team

Bhopal: Poonam Mishra of the Bhopal Zone has been selected in the Madhya Pradesh senior women’s kabaddi team for the 72nd Senior National Women’s Kabaddi Championship, to be held in Telangana from January 27 to 30, 2026.

The team was selected based on performances in the State Senior Inter-Zone Women’s Kabaddi Championship organised in Khandwa by the MP Amateur Kabaddi Association. Mishra has been picked as a left centre following her consistent and technically sound performance during the state meet.

A training camp for the selected players will be held in Khandwa from January 16, 2026. After the camp, the team will depart directly from Khandwa to Telangana on January 25.

The final squad includes players Kanchan Dixit, Jyoti Bhati, Nidhi Kurmi, Malti Karma, Shurmila Uikey, Saloni Khare, Manisha Awasiya, Ankita Singh, Ranjeeta Dhurve, Geeta Vishwakarma, Muskan Sharma, Koushiki Singh, and Preeti Pal.