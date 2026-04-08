Pondy: Din and bustle of electioneering concludes

Puducherry: Political parties and their candidates made a frantic, last-ditch effort to woo the electorate as curtains fell on the campaign for the Puducherry Assembly polls on Tuesday.



Candidates spent the day criss-crossing the union territory to make their last appeals before the 6 pm deadline, with vehicles fluttering party flags and loudspeakers blaring campaign songs through the streets of their constituencies.

Promises and assurances were made through the public address system by party men during the campaign. Demand for statehood was a common refrain in the poll propaganda of almost all parties.

A total of 294 candidates, including independents, are in the fray. Puducherry and its outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam together have 30 Assembly seats. Besides major political parties, newly floated parties are also in the fray.

The NDA comprising AINRC, BJP, AIADMK and LJK faces a challenge from the INDIA Bloc comprising the Congress, DMK and the VCK.

While the NDA is fighting to retain its ‘double engine’ governance, the Opposition Bloc is making a push to regain power in the union territory, focusing on issues of local autonomy and administrative friction.

Actor Vijay’s newly formed TVK has emerged as a significant third force fielding candidates across the union territory.

In addition to the two major alliances, candidates of the CPI, CPI (M), Naam Tamizhar Katchi and a few other outfits are also contesting.

For several parties, this election is a do-or-die battle for relevance and power. Among the political bigwigs in the fray is AINRC leader and Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who is contesting from two fronts to safeguard his leadership.