Ponda bypoll cancelled: AAP alleges ‘conspiracy’

Panaji: The cancellation of the Ponda Assembly bypoll in Goa was due to a “political conspiracy” between the Election Commission of India and BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party alleged on Thursday.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday quashed the ECI’s notification for the bypoll a day ahead of polling, citing violation of Representation of the People Act as the legislature’s term is set to expire in less than a year.

The bypoll, scheduled for Thursday, was cancelled even though postal ballots had already been cast. The HC also refused to stay its judgement.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of sitting BJP MLA Ravi Naik on October 15, 2025.

Goa AAP president Valmiki Naik alleged the bypoll notification was deliberately delayed by the ECI to ensure the tenure of the new MLA would be less than a year. Assembly polls are due in the state in March next year.

While asserting that his party respects the HC verdict, Naik said: “Why did the ECI delay in announcing the bypoll date? We are apprehensive as voters of Ponda will not have a legislator to represent them for 16 months (time period from the day when seat fell vacant to the assembly polls in March.)”

Two voters from Ponda had filed a petition in the HC demanding cancellation of the election. “The Advocate General of Goa argued in support of the petitioners,” he further said.