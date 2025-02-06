Polling ends for bypoll to Erode East in TN

Erode: Voting for the bypoll for the Erode East Assembly constituency concluded here on Wednesday peacefully and the voter turnout is expected to cross at least 65 per cent, election authorities said.

People turned up enthusiastically at the polling stations to cast their votes in the bypoll to the Erode East segment and those who were in the queue at the closing time were issued tokens and allowed to vote, they said. The polling was held from 7 am to 6 pm. The allegation of a woman voter that someone impersonated her and hence, she could not vote and the allegations and counter-allegations of the ruling DMK and Naam Tamizhar Katchi caught attention, and they briefly resorted to road roko, leading to anxious moments.