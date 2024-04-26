Polling begins for 5 Assam LS seats, 61 candidates

Guwahati: Voting for five Lok Sabha seats in Assam to decide the fate of 61 candidates began, amid tight security on Friday morning.

Polling commenced at 7 am in Karimganj, Silchar, Diphu, Nagaon and Darrang-Udalguri constituencies.

Altogether 77,26,668 electors, including 38,61,559 women and 179 third gender, are likely to exercise their franchise in 9,133 polling stations in the second phase.

Prominent candidates in the fray are sitting MPs Pradyut Bordoloi of Congress from Nagaon, BJP's Dilip Saikia and Kripanath Malla from Darrang-Udalguri and Karimganj respectively and Assam Minister for Excise, Transport and Fisheries Parimal Suklabaidya of BJP from Silchar, among others.