Poll official found dead in Assam

Tezpur: A poll official was found dead in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Thursday amid assembly elections in the state, officials said.

Deben Horo (45) was deputed as the second polling officer in the Naduar constituency, they said.

“Hore was deputed in polling station no 230 in Dolapani LP School. He was found unconscious in his bed this morning. He was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance, but he was pronounced dead by the doctors,” an official said.

The cause of death is yet to be confirmed, though doctors suspect an underlying medical condition led to it, he said.

Hore hailed from Dopdopi Kachari Gaon in the Chariduar revenue circle. He was an assistant teacher at a government school, officials said. The incident did not affect polling, which began at the booth at the scheduled time of 7 am. A reserve personnel was deputed in Hore’s place, they said.