Politicians’ true wealth lies beyond simple attire and torn shoes, says Rahul Gandhi in Kerala

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday that certain politicians cannot be judged based on their simple attire or less expensive watches, as they are “too smart” to conceal their true assets from public scrutiny.

While launching a book on the late Muslim League leader P Seethi Haji here, Gandhi said that certain politicians’ true nature can be discerned by observing their children.

He said that while politicians can hide aspects of themselves through clothing and accessories, “the truth cannot be hidden when it comes to their children.”

As a result, he had to come up with a new method to judge these persons quickly and accurately, he said..

“It took me 18 years to find a bulletproof way where it would be impossible for a person to hide the truth about himself or herself. I ask them to send their children to me. With the children, the truth cannot be hidden,” Gandhi said after releasing a book titled — ‘Speeches of Late P Seethi Haji in the Kerala

Legislative Assembly’.

Haji was an Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader and the government chief whip in the 9th Kerala Legislative Assembly.

Gandhi said that while he did not know much about Haji as he had never met him, by looking at his son -- P K Basheer -- he could judge what kind of person the late IUML leader was.

Gandhi said that during the 2019 LS polls, he noticed that Basheer was someone who was dynamic and also close to the people.

During his speech, the Congress MP from Wayanad also said that if a leader was not humble and could not self-introspect, “then he cannot

be a leader.”