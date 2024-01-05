‘Political solution key to stop violence in Manipur’

Kolkata: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday said there has to be a political solution to the ongoing ethnic strife in neighbouring Manipur.



He also said there is no “magic solution” to stop violence in Manipur. Responding to a query on reports of fresh violence in Manipur, he said, “(It will) keep on happening... unless and until we find a solution. But the solution is not with me; it lies with the chief minister of Manipur.”

Asked what would be his suggestion to his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh, Lalduhoma said, ‘There has to be negotiation. There is some demand from the tribal population and tribal leaders. That has to be discussed with the Union Home Ministry. A political solution has to be there.’

Lalduhoma was in Kolkata to attend an interactive session organised by the Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce.

Responding to a query whether his government will facilitate any discussion to stop violence in the neighbouring state, the Mizoram CM said, “No I am an outsider.”