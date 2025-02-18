Political promises must be backed by financial disclosures: Outgoing CEC

New Delhi: Outgoing Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Monday stressed the need to have a totaliser system to ensure confidentiality in polling station-wise voting patterns and said it is high time that NRIs are empowered to vote from their locations.

In his farewell address ahead of his retirement on attaining the age of 65 years, he also said consensus for remote voting mechanisms is must to facilitate crores of migrant voters.

On political promises, he said these must be backed by financial disclosures and courts need to facilitate early decision.

Biometric authentication at polling booths should be tried to efficiently tackle impersonation of voters, Kumar, who demits office on February 18, said.

He said online reporting of political party expenditures has begun and must be made mandatory for better financial transparency and analytics.

Unregulated social media algorithms pose a serious risk to elections worldwide and must be addressed urgently, Kumar underlined and asserted that election management bodies need to develop capacity to counter mischievous, baseless and strategically timed criticism.

Casting doubt on outcomes after active and full participation in the process is undesirable, the outgoing head of the poll authority lamented.

“Technology has been a powerful enabler in our electoral processes, helping refine voter rolls, streamline operations, and engage citizens more effectively,” he said.

The EC, he said, has been at the forefront in “adopting technology in our electoral operations”.

“However, innovations like biometric authentication may further help prevent impersonation and multiple voting, ensuring that every vote belongs to the rightful voter,” he said.

Presently in the system of counting of votes, the result is retrieved from each EVM, then the votes polled in respect of each candidate is totalled and result is declared. The demerit of this system of counting is that the candidates can know from where they have received how much vote. This leads to the problem of post-election violence, victimisation and exclusion of the supporters of opposition parties from developmental activities.

To address this, Kumar said, technologies like the totaliser, already developed by the Commission, would ensure that the votes secured by each candidate- polling station wise is not disclosed.

“I believe that this matter should be explored, political consensus attempted and tested on a pilot basis to enhance voter secrecy and protect the integrity of the electoral process,” the outgoing CEC said.