Political power only way to secure Dalits’ welfare, says Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday said only political power can bring “good days” for the Dalits and Bahujans.

“Winning political power is the only way to bring ‘achche din’ for Bahujans,” the party supremo said at a state-level special meeting of BSP’s OBC officials. Mayawati said that the Bahujan community, particularly OBCs, has been severely affected by caste-based and narrow-minded politics.

She claimed that, like Dalits, OBCs have been deprived of their Constitutional reservation benefits due to new policies that have rendered quota ineffective.

Mayawati urged for a renewed and intensified campaign to unite all sections and secure political power to end social discrimination.

“To free themselves from humiliation, all sections of the Bahujan community must unite and strengthen their political power. We must start a new and aggressive campaign at the village level to expose the anti-Dalit and anti-OBC agendas of Congress, BJP, and SP,” she said.

She added, “Defeating casteist parties like BJP, Congress, and SP and securing political power is the only effective way for Bahujans to bring their ‘achhe din’.”

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that OBCs had always been divided and marginalised until the implementation of the Mandal Commission recommendations.

She said it was the BSP that helped them secure their Constitutional right to the reservation.

Accusing rival parties of conspiring against BSP, Mayawati said, “In 2012, casteist parties worked together to remove BSP from power in Uttar Pradesh. Since then, Dalits and OBCs have suffered under successive governments, and their condition has only worsened.”