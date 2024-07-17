Political parties may seek SC intervention

Chennai: A meeting of the legislative party leaders in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday decided to approach the Supreme Court, if necessary, to get Cauvery water for the state from Karnataka and Chief Minister M K Stalin vowed to take all necessary steps and protect the interests of farmers.

Addressing an all-party meeting at the Secretariat, Stalin assured that the state government would uphold the rights of farmers of the Cauvery delta region.

The government said on July 15 that the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) had directed the release of one TMC ft everyday from July 12, 2024 to July 31, 2024. Karnataka had said that it is ready to release 8,000 cusecs of water and not one TMC ft (11,500 cusecs).

The CM deplored that Karnataka does not even release a decreased quantum of water stipulated by CWRC. He said since the Karnataka government did not release Cauvery water last year in compliance with a verdict of the Supreme Court, farmers were severely affected.

“We secured water only by approaching the Supreme Court. This year, despite the southwest monsoon being favourable, the Karnataka government behaving in this way cannot be accepted.”

Water Resources minister Duraimurugan, DMK’s P Wilson (Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate), R S Bharathi (party organisation secretary), AIADMK’s SP Velumani and OS Manian, (both former ministers) took part.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister read out the resolutions, which he said are based on unanimous decisions, “on the basis of views expressed in this meeting.”

A resolution adopted at the meeting strongly condemned the Karnataka government for refusing to release water as per the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee’s directive of one TMC ft every day. Such refusal is tantamount to disrespecting the Supreme Court judgment and Cauvery Tribunal’s Final Award.

“This meeting unanimously resolves to approach the Supreme Court, if required, and take all legal steps in order to immediately get water for Tamil Nadu, as per the final award of the Cauvery tribunal and the Supreme

Court judgment.”