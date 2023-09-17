Political parties looted Chhattisgarh’s money & emptied government exchequer: Mann

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reached Chhattisgarh on Saturday, where both the leaders addressed an election rally in Jagdalpur, Bastar.



While addressing the gathering, Mann praised Kejriwal and said that because of him, now other parties are also having to change their manifestos. They are also now giving special importance to education and health in their election promises.

Taking a dig at the opposition parties, Mann said that political parties looted Chhattisgarh’s money. These people have looted the government exchequer and emptied it, he alleged. During his speech, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attacked PM Narendra Modi and said that he lied to the people of the country.

He said that we do not tell ‘jumle’ like the BJP. “We deliver what we guarantee. We have worked in Delhi and Punjab. In just one and a half years in Punjab, our government has given government jobs to more than 36,000 youth and regularised 28,000 temporary employees. In Punjab, our government is giving 300 units of electricity free every month to every household,” Mann said.

While addressing the people, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal also launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister and said that it is very sad that at the time when the country’s soldiers were being martyred in Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in some celebration at the Delhi BJP office.